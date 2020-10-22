KARK and Fox16 nominated for 7 Regional Emmy Nominations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Mid-America Emmy, one of 19 regional chapters of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, announced KARK and Fox16 has been honored with 7 regional Emmy nominations for 2018.

Award categories include:

Newscast-Morning/Daytime Markets

Crime – News Single Story/Series

Historic/Cultural – News Story/Feature

Sports – News Feature

Sports Program Feature

Talent/Anchor News

Many of the nominations came from the combined efforts from both stations.

“We’re understandably excited to be recognized in the long tradition of KARK and KLRT’s Emmy nominations during a year like non-other in 2020. This group of journalists have worked diligently to provide innovative coverage that reflects the stories of our community during this season of upheaval,” said Kyle King, General Manager for KARK and KLRT.

The nominations for 2020 include nods for Susanne Brunner, Kevin Kelly, Nick Walters, and others.

Winners will be announced on November 21.