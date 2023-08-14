SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Two schools in Saline County received thousands in grants for their efforts in keeping the community clean through recycling programs.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission held a presentation and awarded Springhill Elementary School and Hurricane Creek Elementary School each a $2,500 grant for recycling the most materials during the 2022-2023 NexTrex School Recycling Program.

The NexTrex School Recycling Program allows schools across the United States to compete and win cash prizes of up to $5,000 for collecting the largest amount of recyclable, polyethylene plastic items. Last year KAB partnered with Trex to award Arkansas schools winners with the $2,500 grant.

From Nov. 15, 2022, through April 15, 2023, Springhill Elementary collected 1,160 pounds of eligible recyclable items and Hurricane Creek Elementary collected 536 pounds. Eleven schools in Arkansas participated in the program, collecting nearly 3,000 pounds of recyclable plastic film.

“We are proud of the great work that this year’s grant recipients and other participating Arkansas schools have done to keep their communities clean and litter free,” KAB director Colbie Jones said. “We look forward to continuing to make an impact with our partners at Trex.”

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission was created to encourage residents to prevent littering and to promote recycling.

For more information on the commission, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com. To learn more about the NexTrex School Recycling Program, visit NexTrex.com.