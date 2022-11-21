LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This holiday season, a new Arkansas initiative is asking for the gift of clean streets.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful has unveiled their new “Eats and Clean Streets” campaign to help stop the littering of food packaging across the state. They’ve partnered with restaurants and convenience stores to provide free signs, encouraging visitors to throw garbage away in trash cans instead of on the ground.

Food packaging is the second most commonly littered item in the world, following cigarette butts.

According to the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, it’s a problem seen across the state, not just in large cities.

“As the Natural State, we really should be the most litter free state in the country,” explained Stacy Hurst, secretary for the Arkansas department for Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, “because it’s so important for us to have an inviting place to visit and to live.”

90 Arkansas businesses have already signed on to pass along the message, but all are welcome to join. You can request your own series of signs at KeepArkansasBeautiful.com.