LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning up Arch Street in Little Rock to make way for the future site of the Southwest Trail.

Organizers for the cleanup say that many people dump plastic, tires, and even some appliances on Arch Street.

Besides taking responsibility for the environment, the purpose of the cleanup is to prepare for the start of the Southwest Trail.

When finished, the 65-mile Southwest Trail will be paved over and connect the cities of Little Rock and Hot Springs.

The group, Keep Arkansas Beautiful, aim to clean up a mile of Arch Street every other month.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful is a commission dedicated to encouraging others to accept responsibility for Arkansas’ environment and scenic beauty by educating others and organizing community cleanups.

The volunteers also say that they would like to begin cleaning up the 1800 acres of land around Fourche Creek in anticipation of it becoming a recreation area.

If you are interested in volunteering, there will be another opportunity at the Fourche Creek cleanup on Saturday, October 29 at Interstate Park.