LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Keep Little Rock Beautiful will be hosting the Great Arkansas Cleanup at Murray Park this weekend.

The cleanup will be at Murray Park and along the shoreline of the Arkansas River Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Trash bags and disposable gloves will be provided to volunteers, but those who already have those items are encouraged to bring them as well.

T-shirts will be provided to volunteers, as well as light snacks and ice water in a jug, volunteers are asked to bring their over reusable bottle, or they can buy one for $15.

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy footwear and clothes that can get dirty. Boat owners are also encouraged to bring their craft and help clean up litter along the shoreline.

All ages of volunteers are encouraged, and those that wish to participate can come in the park entrance by the dog park and soccer field to the blue tent.

To learn more about Keep Little Rock Beautiful, visit them online at KeepLittleRockBeautiful.com.