Kelly Clarkson a fan of Little Rock orchestra’s new online bedtime concerts invites them on talk show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People everywhere are finding unique and safe ways to stay connected with people as our lives shift through this global pandemic.

So when the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra started using social media to perform free nightly concerts for their community little did they know a big-time celebrity was logged-on and listening.

Kelly Clarkson, the former singer turned daytime talk show host contacted the Little Rock Orchestra Concertmaster, Drew Irvin.

The former American Idol winner was calling to invite Irvin on her show to discuss their online concerts called, ‘Bedtime With Bach.’

Irvin says as a fellow musician he was honored to get the call but found himself at a loss for words being that he’s a big Clarkson fan.

“When she showed up on the zoom – I’m like … I was staring at Kelly Clarkson. I’m talking to Kelly Clarkson. You know that’s – it’s not every day that this happens and yeah… and it’s also not every day that I’m kind of speechless but I was,” said Irvin.

The free online concerts called ‘Bedtime With Bach’ are the orchestra’s way of spreading joy during these uncertain times.

Several of the videos already have thousands of views click here for details on how you can attend tonight’s concert.