NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.

“Kevin Gates, turn up!”

“We love him. got my shirt on!”

“That’s my husband.”

Excitement pours from fans who say they’ve waited awhile for this moment. One says she bought her tickets in March when they first found out about the concert.

But for some, the violence happening in the area stays in the back of their mind. Especially with large crowds in attendance.

Wednesday, two people were shot on 2400 West 12th street. Both were taken to the hospital but one of the victims, a 34-year-old died.

This makes Little Rock’s 65th homicide of the year, equaling 2021’s total.

The Little Rock Police department has a person of interest in this shooting they are looking for.

Tuesday, 3 people were shot between Booker and Johnson Street.

All 3 victims showed up at the hospital following. Their condition is critical yet stable

Many fans tell us how uneasy they were about coming out to see Kevin Gates.

“Oh yeah, my family was concerned about us coming out tonight.”

“Our parent was actually telling us to be safe, you know, but we stay prayed up. God is our number 1 in our life.”

And one mom we spoke with decided to tag along with her daughter for safety reasons.

Her daughter explained how she was going to go with her friends, but her mom told her they were going together.

But some parents are there because they’re fans just as much as their children, and they aren’t letting others’ violent actions affect their night

“You can walk out the door and something could happen so you might as well live your life,” said one mother.

LRPD is still investigating the two recent Little Rock shootings so if you have any information please reach out.