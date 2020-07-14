Kroger to stop giving coin change to customers using cash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If Kroger is your go-to grocery store; don’t expect to get any coins back if you’re paying with cash from now on.

The grocery store chain says the temporary halt is because of a nationwide shortage of coins.

Back in June, the federal reserve said the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted the normal circulation patterns for coins.

The U.S. mint had to slow production because of staffing adjustments during the crisis.

Kroger will offer to apply the difference to customers’ loyalty cards.

They can also round up the difference as a donation to the zero hunger, zero waste foundation.