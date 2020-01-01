NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Creativity was the theme for today’s Kwanzaa celebrations in North Little Rock.

A small crowd met at the House of Art to listen to live music, hear speeches, and of course check out some of the art on display.

Each of the 7 days of Kwanzaa represents a different principle, those celebrations will wrap up tomorrow.

“Tomorrow represents faith. Anybody who is faithful who believes beyond themselves they can come to Afrodesia Studio because that’s where the celebration will be held,” said Leron McAdoo.

Organizers tell us they want to see more people join in on the celebrations.

The last feast is tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Afrodesia Studio in Little Rock.