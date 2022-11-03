HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Officials with Lake Catherine State Park have announced that the park will be temporarily closed to all recreational activities between Thursday December 1 and Saturday March 18.

During the closure, crews will be performing maintenance including repairs and replacement of the inground sewer system.

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks Stacy Hurst said the updates and repairs will preserve the park for years to come.

“Lake Catherine is one of the busiest Arkansas State Parks. It has structures that date back to the Civilian Conservation Corps era of the 1930s,” Hurst said. “These updates and repairs will help preserve this natural and historical resource for years to come.”

While the park may be closed to activities, the visitor center will continue to be staffed for those wanting to place a reservation. During this time, Slunger Creek Nature Trail will be open.

“Closing a state park is never a decision that we take lightly, but a temporary closure is sometimes necessary to safely and expediently perform long-needed repairs and maintenance,” Shea Lewis, director of Arkansas State Parks said. “This shutdown will allow us to focus entirely on the needed repairs at hand as well as creating an opportunity to complete some maintenance work in such a well-loved park.”

All main access points in the park will feature a “closed” sign, with the main road into the park featuring a “Y” sign for the road that leads to the beach one-way road.

In preparation for the closure, all campsites and cabins have been blocked for reservations for more than a year.