Lake Hamilton Fourth of July fireworks scheduled

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. – The annual free public Independence Day fireworks display on Lake Hamilton will be held at dark on Saturday, July 4.

“The Memorial Day fireworks display showed us we can do the fireworks this year and still maintain a safe environment under COVID-19 health and safety guidelines,” said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, which sponsors the annual fireworks displays.

“Those who enjoy the display from their boats in the lake present no problem with distancing guidelines as outlined by health experts and state government officials,” he said. “Others should maintain distancing as outlined by officials.”

The fireworks will be shot from the middle of Lake Hamilton from barges located on the east side of Highway 7 at the first Highway 7 bridge opposite the DoubleTree Hotel.

The fireworks will be synchronized with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 when fans watch the display.

Those who want to watch the fireworks from the water should keep a safe distance from the fireworks launching area and keep watch for fellow boaters.

In the event of bad weather, the fireworks will be shot on Sunday, July 5.

For more information call Steve Arrison at 501-321-2027.