Lake Hamilton Memorial Day fireworks will be held Sunday, May 24

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. (News release) — The annual free public Memorial Day fireworks display on Lake Hamilton will still be held Sunday, May 24, unless the weather turns dangerous.

“We really want to have the fireworks Sunday (May 24),” Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said Saturday. “If we get a break in the weather, we’ll do the fireworks at dark on Sunday. Unless there is dangerous weather like a severe storm or lightning the show will go on.”

“If we have to postpone the Sunday show, we’ll definitely have it Monday evening,” he said.

“The Memorial Day fireworks traditionally signal the beginning of the summer vacation season for Hot Springs,” Arrison said. “We discussed the COVID-19 situation and determined that we could do the fireworks this year and still maintain a safe environment for those who enjoy the annual tradition.”

“Those who enjoy the display from their boats in the lake present no problem with distancing guidelines as outlined by health experts and state government officials,” he said. “Others should maintain distancing as outlined by officials.”

The fireworks will be shot from the middle of Lake Hamilton from barges located on the east side of Highway 7 at the first Highway 7 bridge opposite the DoubleTree Hotel.

The fireworks will be synchronized with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 when fans watch the display.

Visit Hot Springs will sponsor the free show. It is the first of two fireworks displays Visit Hot Springs will sponsor this year. The second will be July 4.

Those who want to watch the Memorial Day display from the water are urged to keep a safe distance from the fireworks launching area and keep watch for fellow boaters.

For more information call Steve Arrison at 501-321-2027