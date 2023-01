Entergy Outage Map at 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.

Entergy said that the outages are south of 9th Street to 34th and east of Park Street.

According to Entergy, around 4,000 people are without power in Pulaski County.

There is no word yet on what caused the outage.

Entergy estimates that power will be restored by 12:30 p.m.