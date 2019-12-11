Large amount of mail dumped in Lonoke County; suspect arrested

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A thief caught in the act dumping mail down a road in Lonoke County on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested the suspect and took a large box of envelopes and items to the post office.

The person hit up several streets and homes in the South Bend and Furlow area.

Charles Hogan owns the Nut House on Lingo Road. He says it’s been happening a lot in the past month.

Now he’s glad the person is off the streets.

“This time of the year I work 20 and sleep 4. I’ve been doing this probably 15 years and if not longer I’ve been selling pecans for 20 years,” Hogan said.

He has all kinds of treats that will make you go nuts.

“This is what they look like when the finish cracking and shelving somewhere around 95 percent hull free,” Hogan said.

In a nutshell, Hogan is one of many victims whose mail started disappearing.

“Well you know especially when you have a delivery I’m usually out delivering pecans some days and you come back and there is no mail something is wrong,” Hogan said.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office found a large amount of mail dumped along a road near South Ben and Furlow on Tuesday morning.

“I think he watches for small envelopes, packages,” Hogan said.

“Karma will come back and get people who are like that,” Hogan said.

The sheriff’s office made an arrest and Hogan says the person is a bad nut.

“I’m glad the law snuck up and caught him because man I need my mail,” Hogan said.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is on-going.

They have not released the person’s name or a description of the car.

They’re working with the post office to re-deliver the stolen items.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office posted these details Tuesday morning on Facebook:

Our deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at around 2:30 this morning in the South Bend and Furlow area concerning theft of mail from a mailbox. The suspect was witnessed dumping a large amount of mail down the road. That mail was recovered by our deputies and is in our possession. Deputies conducted an investigation and were able to locate the suspect vehicle and have made an arrest.

Due to the complexity of this case and the amount of victims, we ask that you check your mail and give us a call. Our dispatchers will provide you with a report number. Detectives and deputies will be conducting follow ups throughout the day, as they are available to do so. We have many, many names and addresses. You can call up here and see if your name is on the list for our report. You may come up to the office and retrieve your mail. All that is required is to bring a photo ID so we can verify you are the recipient of the mail.

Some of the roads affected are listed below. As of now, this is just a preliminary list.

-Cedar Meadows Lane

-Carson Bridge Road

-Lingo Road

-West Lingo Road

-Charlie Loop

-Tubbs Lane

-Yonack Drive

All mail will be returned to the Post Office in the next 48 hours.