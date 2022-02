SEARCY, Ark. – Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in White County.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on East Moore Avenue in Searcy after 12:30 a.m. Officials said there was heavy fire when fire crews arrived on the scene. As of Thursday morning, crews were still on scene.

Video and photos shared on social media show flames coming from the roof.

There’s no word on injuries or damage.

