Law Enforcement agencies saying they won’t enforce the Governors mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Recently Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his plan to launch a statewide mask mandate in the natural state.

Less than 24 hours later, some law enforcement agencies around the state have spoken up saying they won’t be enforcing it.

The decision to require masks statewide came at a time of fierce debate over the divide between freedom of the individual and the cost to public health. All while trying to stem the rise of a fatal virus.

“We’re not just going to go out and write tickets for not wearing a mask. That pretty impossible for our manpower,” said Sheriff John Staley, Lonoke County.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said it would be too cumbersome to give everyone citations.

“I think that’s the consensus of all the Sheriffs is we are not going to get into that situation of forcing you to wear a mask. If you don’t want to, follow the other rules, social distance and don’t go to any businesses,” said Sheriff Staley.

Just like Sheriff Staley, several other agencies took to social media to share their plan.

Marshall Police Department released a statement stating they would not be enforcing the mandate. The release also said, “These mandates by the government are killing our economy.”

The sheriffs in Polk County, White County, and Randolph County said they would not be citing or detaining anyone.

Meanwhile, Russelville Police Department says they will focus on education and warnings, just like Pulaski County Sheriffs Office.

“Do not call 911 about someone not wearing a mask,” said Lt Robert Garrett, Pulaski Co Public information officer, “We’ll address it like we address any other offense in the state, it’s on a case by case basis but it is not something we are going to actively patrol.”

Lt. Robert Garrett with Pulaski County Sheriffs Office said they won’t stop you on the street for not wearing a mask. However, if you try going into a business that requires a mask and you don’t comply, Garrett says, a mask citation will be the least of your worries.

“We’re into another area, the mask-wearing is obsolete at that time, this is about criminal trespassing or disorderly conduct,” said Lt. Garrett.

One common thought across the board, even though you wont be cited, you should still wear a mask.

“I encourage everyone to wear your mask, they’re saying it works and it’s not going to hurt you to wear it,” said Staley.

Every agency has said do not call 911 to report someone not wearing a mask, call the non-emergency line.

