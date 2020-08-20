Lawmakers call for the strengthening of ballot initiative laws

Sycuan Casino plans to restart gaming operations May 18 in spite of the County of San Diego’s concerns.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A ballot initiative to add 16 more casinos in the state was kicked off the November ballot but the group ‘Protect Arkansas Communities’ is still speaking out about it.

The group gathered on the steps of the capitol this morning to speak out, not about the ballot measure itself, but the means in which the group Arkansas-Wins-2020 went about collecting those signatures.

They are calling for a toughening up of laws that involve signature gathering.

“Our ballot initiative process must continue to review, revise, and ensure the safety of our citizens and our Constitution,” said State Representative Deanne Vaught.

“It’s not only important that we review and revise where it makes sense. It is important that we hold people accountable for the laws that exist,” said State Representative Vivian Flowers.

The group says Arkansas Wins 2020 hired numerous paid canvassers that failed background checks and did so knowingly.