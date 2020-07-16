Lawsuit challenges additional marijuana cultivation permits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to our content partner, the five existing medical marijuana cultivators in Arkansas have sued to stop the award of permits to three more cultivators.

The lawsuit claims the three new permits awarded last month violated rules that said additional permits should be issued only on a determination that existing cultivation permits aren’t sufficient to supply dispensaries. It also says that, after waiting more than 24 months to award new permits, rules required a new application process rather than choosing from original applicants.

