Lawsuit filed against LRPD police chief, City of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Little Rock and Chief of LRPD Keith Humphrey.

According to the Plaintiffs, Chief Keith Humphrey has refused hard-working employees their own personnel files, punished them without any basis, in fact, closed a subsequent investigation into himself, all while covering-up a hostile work environment he directed the City of Little Rock Human Resources Department not to investigate. The lawsuit merely seeks to end this cascading illegality and provide the Plaintiffs their own files that all public employees are entitled to by law.

To read the full lawsuit click here.