NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fire took place at Shorter College Gardens Apartment on October 4th, North Little Rock Fire Department confirmed three people were killed and multiple families were left displaced.

Mother of 3, Gabrielle Madison was in the apartment with her family during the time of the fire she says she was in shock.

“I look out the door and I see a fire in the grass and next thing you know I look up and the building is on fire and I hear a big exploding boom,” said Madison.

Madison says she and other families were put in hotels thanks to the Red Cross, the city, and community members but although she now has a place to live; she says her daughters are traumatized.

“They don’t have to come out here and look at this building every day and be like Lord Jesus,” said Madison.

Attorney Terris Harris with the Cochran House is not representing Madison but he is representing other families who want to know the same.

“In short we will do everything that we can to find the answers to hold all accountable for their actions or I should say their inactions so these families can be made whole,” said Harris.

Through an independent investigation, Harris alleges there were complaints about a gas leak at the apartment complex that wasn’t addressed sooner.

“Our investigation has revealed that someone dropped the ball somewhere down the line and they didn’t do their program pressure checks and things of that nature,” said Harris.

The North Little Rock Fire Department says the investigation is ongoing and they can not support those findings [from the independent investigation].

As for the owners of the apartment complex, the Millennia Companies, when asked about the allegations regarding the fire at Shorter College Gardens:

I confirmed that, at this time, the investigation is ongoing. While the investigation continues, the property management and leadership teams are working together with officials to respond to this tragedy and to support residents. We are deeply grateful for the community leaders, elected officials, non-profits, and faith-based organizations who have been assisting residents in numerous ways during this difficult time, and we extend heartfelt sympathies to the families who are grieving loved ones.

Regarding your question about resident concerns, when a resident registers a concern, management generates a work order and determines the actions needed to address it. Generally, this process entails working with the maintenance team, engaging vendors, if needed, and partnering with the resident to ensure the issue is fully addressed. As mentioned during our conversation, there were no reports of gas leaks.

Madison says she will be watching the outcome of what will happen closely.

Harris also says since he is not an Arkansas attorney his colleague, Chauncy Graham will be signing off on a complaint suing who they believe are the appropriate parties.