Levee near Yell County to breach soon, authorities confirm

YELL COUNTY, Ark. - The Hollow Bend Levee on State Hwy 155 has begun leaking water from mid levee, that's according to the Yell County Sheriff's Office and Yell County Emergency Management.

Authorities say if you live in the area in red to please consider an evacuation plan.

The area of concern can be seen in the drone video above from the sheriff's office that was taken Thursday.

Follow for updates on this developing story.