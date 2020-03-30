Licensed Counselor says mental health check-ups are essential

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over the past few weeks, Arkansans have been through a lot. We are dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, self-isolation, and economic collapse. On top of that, an EF-3 tornado destroyed homes and businesses in Jonesboro.

On Facetime, Gray LeMaster, a licensed professional counselor from Napa Valley Counseling Center in Little Rock says these are times no one has experienced before.

“Fear has gripped them in a way they have never know and the stability of security of life is right now. That has all been shaken,” LeMaster said.

From the coronavirus, to the tornado in Jonesboro, the people of Arkansas are dealing with more than they thought. LeMaster says now it is important to check in with your mental health.

“It’s not a time for panic. It’s a time we all need to reflect on what do you really believe and what is your confidant in. Where does your hope come from,” LeMaster said.

LeMaster says for those social distancing themselves away from their loved ones need to check-in.

“They need to hear from you and you need to hear from them in a way you’ve never done before.”

Governor Hutchinson has signed an emergency order to expand telehealth. In it, it allows mental health professionals to talk to clients online rather in person. LeMaster says this has helped him reach people.

“This is really about the only safe way to do counseling right now.”

He says, above all, this will eventually end and normal life is around the corner.

“We will get through this. You have to take life a day at a time.”

He also says people need to make it a priority to get outside safely instead of staying cooped up in your home all day.

To seek help yourself, find resources at psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/ar/little-rock.