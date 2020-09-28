Lightning strike sparks fire at Ozark home

OZARK, Ark. — The Ozark Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Whitson Lane in the Pleasant View Community at 3:44 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner said that during last night’s thunderstorms around 10:30 p.m. lightning struck and knocked out the TV.

During the night the homeowner woke up to find smoke coming from behind the kitchen cabinets.







Firefighters went inside the house and found a heavy fire in the attic above the kitchen and in the kitchen.

Firefighters then contained both the fires in the attic and in the kitchen.

Smoke and heat damage was sustained throughout the house.

There were eight firefighters and three trucks that responded to the fire. Crews were on the scene for almost four hours. No one was injured.