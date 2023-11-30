LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Linemen from the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are lighting the way to merry Christmas in Guatemala.

They will be delivering electricity to nearly 200 Guatemalans in 38 villages.

The beautiful landscape of Guatemala, rolling hills and blue skies filled with clouds. Although, some of the people here have had no access to electricity, but the darkness will soon turn to light.

“197 homes and 38 villages,” Director of Corporate Communications for Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Rob Roedel said.

Electric cooperatives of Arkansas are sending 10 men down to bring light to those who have never had it before.

“Our guys with electric co-ops will be there providing some Christmas magic for many of the children,” Roedel said.

Some photos shown are of previous missions of workers going down there to do the manual labor of putting up the poles, including some of the many trips Rob Roedel has taken there with the company.

“There is no mechanical assistance down there. It’s old school, so the poles will be dug by hand,” Roedel said.

All for moments like seeing a 90-year-old woman who had lived in the same house all of her life see a lightbulb turn on for the first time.

“The light in her eyes when she flipped the switch when the lights came on was just amazing,” Roedel said. “That’s something as Americans we hardly ever see, but I tell people all the time, I cry every time it happens”.

Roedel said that the need is amplified during the holiday season.

“We are all here for one reason, to serve others and these guys are exemplifying that around Christmas time and I hope everybody will try to do so for others during the holiday season,” Roedel said.

The linemen will leave Sunday and come back right before Christmas to be with their friends and family for the holiday.