LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – ‘Dream – Believe – Achieve’, that’s the theme of a very special gift from the Little Rock chapter of Links, Incorporated.

The organization donated what is called a positivity bench to the Bernice Gardens at the corner of Main Street and Daisy Bates.

The hope is when people sit on the bench it will encourage positive relations, self-reflection, and mediation.

One Links member who teaches nursing classes said the effort is off to a good start.

“It was very fitting to see my student here. He says he comes here often to just get away and get a sense of peace,” Shelia Brooks said. “So, the bench is already doing what it’s supposed to do.”

The positivity bench is part of a national initiative by Links, Incorporated and is being done in cities all around the world.

The Little Rock chapter has been providing community service for more than 65 years.