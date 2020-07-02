LIST: Independence Day events happening in Arkansas this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Saturday is Independence Day, but due to the coronavirus, several fireworks displays, such as the Pops on the River, have been canceled.
Below is a list of cities still having Independence Day events:
Thursday, July 2
Benton, Riverside Park, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Bella Vista, Lake Loch Lomond Dam, 8 p.m.
Eureka Springs ,Spaceberry Drive-In Music Festival, concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Camden, Camden Municipal Airport, concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., Fireworks start at dark
Eureka Springs, Spaceberry Drive-In Music Festival, concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Jacksonville, Arkansas Game and Fish Shooting Sports Complex, 9 p.m.
Lake Hamilton, Dark
Sherwood, Sherwood Forest, 9:15 p.m.
If you know of any other firework shows, please email news@fox16.com.