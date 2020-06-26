List of churches exposed to COVID in the state of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Below is a list of Churches with documented COVID-19 exposure.
Disclaimer:
The information provided in this report represents exposure locations for the full duration of the COVID19 pandemic until 6/25/2020. The information presented was reported to the Arkansas Department of Health during case surveillance and contact tracing efforts as reported by a known COVID-19 case. The church locations are places patients reported visiting during their infectious period, but it doesn’t necessarily indicate they became infected there. As more cases are contacted, the information found in this report will change.