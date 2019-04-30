Litter next to river at Little Rock park raises concerns; who's left to clean it up Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding others to pick up your trash and don't litter at Arkansas Lakes.

Over the weekend, handfuls of graduation confetti were found scattered on the ground at Two Rivers Bridge and Park in Little Rock.

An official says the tiny pieces of plastic are not harmful to wildlife but not everyone agrees.

Shania Petty visits the park several times a week, today she spent the afternoon picking up trash from the lake.

"Pick up after yourselves. I mean there are lots of dogs that walk through here and they can pick up a lot of stuff that could hurt him. There are lots of fish hooks and they don't think about that when their owners let them walk through the rocks and there are all kinds of diseases you can get from that," says Shania Petty.

Petty says the park needs more trash cans.

You can face up to a $1,000 in fines and community service if you're caught littering.