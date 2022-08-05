LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As the summer heat continues, peoples’ front lawns are growing by the minute, and a simple act of kindness can go a long way. One young boy from Little Rock is taking part in a labor of love challenge called the ‘50 Yard Challenge’ but he says this is just the beginning.

Jayden Nelson, A 10-year-old from Little Rock is taking part in an outdoor challenge created by a non-profit group the Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Services but he says it was his grandmother Marla Hardison who first brought the challenge to his attention.

“I wanted to do it and my grandmother kind of found it [online] and asked me if I wanted to do it,” said Nelson.

The challenge is aimed at mowing 50 lawns for the elderly, disabled and single parents. and veterans. For Hardison, it was a perfect challenge for her grandson to be in.

“I know the internet and Facebook has all these challenges, so we ran across this challenge which I thought was better for him than the TikTok challenges.” Hardison adds, “when I saw the mowing and it said you can rake and blow leaves, he has been blowing leaves since he was two.”

So far, Hardison says they have started with mowing the lawns of the elderly and although Nelson hasn’t reached 50 lawns yet, he says when he does, he won’t stop there.

“I’m going to mow people’s lawns faster even if the challenge is over,” said Nelson.

When Nelson does complete the challenge, he will be awarded a brand-new lawn mower, weed eater, and blower. Hardison says she hopes her grandson gains the importance of kindness.

“That he can do community service that you always don’t have to get paid to do stuff,” said Hardison.

Nelson says he also hopes to start his own business of his own one day.