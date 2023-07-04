Runners cross the finish line for the Firecracker Fast 5k

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over a thousand runner toes the line Tuesday morning for the 47th annual Firecracker Fast 5k.

On Independence Day, the 3.1 mile race started at the heights neighborhood of Little Rock and winds down Kavanaugh, by the Little Rock Zoo and ended at War Memorial Stadium.

According to organizers, the race attracts runners from around the county because of its fast downhill pace.

Christian Balcer from Moss Point Mississippi won the men’s race in 15 minutes and 23 seconds.

Erin Woodward from Conway crossed the finish line at 16 minutes and 39 seconds, winning the title in the women’s division.

Firecracker Awards were also given to the top 50 men and women, with all kids receiving a finishers medal.

To learn more about the Firecracker 5k and other finishers times, visit their website.