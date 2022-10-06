LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a new place to play in the Capital City.

With the snip of a ribbon, the Unlimited Playground in historic MacArthur Park in Little Rock is officially open.

The playground, built for children of all abilities, is on the east side of the park, just south of the Arkansas Korean War Veterans Memorial.

It’s designed for kids to have fun and learn in a safe, all-inclusive, and accessible environment.

“It’s very exciting to make this a day that I hope everyone will remember and I hope that kids and parents, despite their ability, will be able to enjoy this playground,” said Sharon Priest with the MacArthur Park Group.

The project, which cost upwards of $850,000, was made possible thanks to a public-private partnership.