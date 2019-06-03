Little Rock Animal Control urges people not to leave pets behind during flood Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Animal control officers in central Arkansas are busy reminding people not to forget about pets during the flooding.

We had a chance to ride along as officers in North Little Rock stopped to give homeowners friendly reminders about their furry friends.

"People in the hustle and bustle, they might forget" - Ofc. Tindall, North Little Rock Animal Control

Its a rush to beat the rising waters as North Little Rock Animal Control officers are in a hurry to check homes.

"Sometimes we have had to rescue dogs off of chains or run cables where they have been left behind, unfortunately." Ofc. Tindall, North Little Rock Animal Control

The city of North Little Rock has suggested evacuations in some areas over the past couple days due to the Arkansas River, part of that includes taking your pets.

"Make sure you have got plenty of food for your animals all their, all their medicines anything they are required to have daily"- Ofc. Tindall, North Little Rock Animal Control

Officer Tindall says often people don't know what to do with their furry friends when they are forced out by mother nature.

"As of right now we have just been telling people, hey try to find a friends house try to find a family member" - Ofc. Tindall, North Little Rock Animal Control

He encourages everyone to have a plan in place for their four-legged family members.