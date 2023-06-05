LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Free chicken nuggets are on tap at some Arkansas Chick-fil-As this week.

Starting Monday and ending Saturday, June 10, Little Rock-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will offer a free 5-count Chick-fil-A nuggets entrée.

There is a limit of one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

A.J. Roller, operator of the Chick-fil-A on Markham Street and University Avenue, spoke on the promotion.

“We love treating our guests and are excited to offer a free Nuggets entrée as a ‘thank you’ for our community’s continued support,” Roller said. “We hope our guests stop by and redeem the free offer as a tasty treat during their week.”

Those interested in claiming the offer can download the Chick-fil-A app and redeem the reward at any participating restaurant.

To find the nearest Chick-fil-A, visit ChickfilA.com.