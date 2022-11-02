LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock has asked a court to add the event promoter behind the canceled LITFest event to a lawsuit the city is facing.

A motion filed Tuesday by Little Rock City Attorney Alan W. Jones asks the court to add Think Rubix, LLC as a party to a lawsuit it is facing over a records request. Blogger Matt Campbell filed the lawsuit against the city after he claimed a Freedom of Information Act request he submitted to the city did not include the documents he sought.

The motion states that Think Rubix has at least partial possession of two of the 13 requests Campbell noted in his suit. The first item is a set of records connected to the planned appearance of the entertainer Ashanti at Robinson Center, and the second was for communications with any sponsors, potential or otherwise, or artists or their representatives, in the planning for LITFest.

LITFest was a proposed city-wide art, technology and business festival planned for early October. The city canceled its contract with event promotor Think Rubix four days in advance of the festival’s start date, then canceled the festival in its entirety the next day.

The arrangements between the city and Think Rubix, and the handling of records requested related to that relationship, have been a source of ongoing controversy.