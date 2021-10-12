Little Rock Board of Directors hears from eight candidates for Ward 1 director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Board of Directors is one step closer to gaining a new member.

Tuesday, board members in a special-called meeting heard from eight candidates for the Ward 1 directorship; a position previously held by the late Erma Hendrix, who passed away in September.

There was originally only supposed to be seven candidates to consider, but a two-way tie in director rankings led to 8 well-known neighbors up for the seat: Michael Adkins, Frederick Gentry, Sheila Taylor Miles, Virgil Miller, Sarah Thomas Pilcher, Valerie Pruitt, Anika Whitfield, and Karen Zuccardi.

The candidates came from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, including current Ward 1 residents who are ex-police officers, doctors, bankers, and community leaders. For nearly an hour and a half, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and the combined board heard from the candidates for 10 minutes each, asking questions when they arose and taking notes.

The candidates were asked to explain why they would be the best fit, with most going over their community involvement and history in Little Rock and what issues they believe are most important to tackle.

Board members will vote Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. to select Hendrix’s replacement, who will then fill out the rest of the term ending at the end of 2022. That director will also have the choice of running again in the November 2022 election, where ward 1 neighbors will be able to vote.