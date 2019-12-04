Little Rock Board of Directors pass 2020 budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-On Tuesday, Little Rock Board of Directors passed the 2020 budget.

“It’s a huge relief I think it showed that we all came together as a united group,” Director Capi Peck said.

It’s the first budget for Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

“It’s a humbling experience to serve the City of Little Rock,” Scott said.

He’s worked on the $276 million budget for weeks.

“I know he’s relieved, I think he’s a little bit elated, but I think this might the first time we’ve had a balanced budget this early ever in the history of the cities,” Peck said.

There will be 14 new waste disposal positions created.

The Little Rock Police Department will see about a $2 million increase.

Rock Region Metro will see a more than three quarter million dollar raise. Some of the money will be transferred from the city’s street and turn-back funds.

“It’s a balanced budget focuses on our high priorities which are quality of life, public safety, education, economic development, housing and infrastructure,” Scott said.

The Pulaski County Jail will see about a 25 percent jump in funding.

The Little Rock Zoo would cash in about $339,000 in funding.

Funding for golf courses will reduce more than half a million dollars.

“We might of had some differences here or there, but the Mayor was very amenable listening to our concerns as well as the other directors and other departments,” Peck said.

The budget will create new opportunities for the City of Little Rock.

“It feels good to be moving forward, he’s got a lot of his initiatives he’s going to be able to fund and I’m very optimistic about 2020,” Peck said.

Board members tabled the Glass Recycling Ordinance. It would add a $3.39 fee for people in the City of Little Rock for glass recycling.

Board members will discuss it on January 7, 2020.

To read more about the 2020 budget, click here.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr released a statement, saying: