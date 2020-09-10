Little Rock breaks ground on city park projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock broke ground today on a lineup of park projects.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning at Crump Park.

Leaders, including Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and members of the Board of Directors, were in attendance. We were told the drive behind the projects is to encourage people to spend more time outdoors.

Parks that will reap the benefits of these projects include Crump, Dunbar, Hindman, and Western Hills.

“We’ve been very intentional about ensuring that areas that have often been overlooked and unserved that they receive their due attention and it happens because of the city board we have with us today,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Leaders recently approved over $1.3 million to go towards those projects.