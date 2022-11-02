LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock broke its all-time homicide record as Little Rock Police investigate the 71st case of the year.

The latest homicide happened on Legion Hut Road where a person was found dead there around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was originally ruled a suspicious death by police.

Assistant Director for Stop the Violence and local pastor, Chris Carrigan, expressed damage that’s being done to the people of the city.

“We are a city that is in intensive care,” Carrigan said. “71 families… They are hurting, and they are going to continue to hurt and there is no fix for that other than prayer because you can’t bring someone back.”

Carrigan said it has to do with so many negative emotions.

“So many people are so angry, they’re angry, and the first result is shot, kill,” and “when I take someone out, I’m taking away someone’s brother, someone’s mother, someone’s uncle and it affects the life of the family,” Carrigan said.

Carrigan said all of this violence has caused people in the city to live in fear.

“It’s bad because you, you are not safe when you go to the grocery store. you haven’t done anything to anybody, you are just shopping trying to get your butter, and I mean you may not make it out the store,” Carrigan said.

He said he begs the city for change.

“If we write the vision, and we make a plan, no more gun violence, we are putting an end to it and we believe it and receive it, I believe change will come,” Carrigan said.

The investigation for Wednesday’s homicide is still ongoing and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately.