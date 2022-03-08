LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A Little Rock business owner says she’s left with questions after both of her coffee shop locations catch fire in the same night.

Heaven McKinney owns Grind Coffee Bistro. The shop has two locations one in West Little Rock and the other at 21st and Commerce.

McKinney says she had just locked up for the night when she got a call from the Little Rock Fire Department her West Little Rock location was on fire.

“A lot of things went through my mind like who could have done it or what could have done it,” said McKinney.

McKinney says when she arrived, she found the kitchen up in flames.

“It was just devastating,” said McKinney.

As she watched fire crews put out the blaze she says minutes later she received another call from LRFD. Crews confirmed to her that her second shop location on Commerce was also involved in a fire.

The second shop though was a complete loss.

“It’s taking a lot to keep back the tears because I mean every time you put your everything into something, it’s pretty hard,” said McKinney.

McKinney opened the West Little Rock location in April of 2018 and expanded the business in 2021.

“Me and my family put so much into the businesses and to know that someone would do something like this to me, it was just really devastating,” said McKinney.

McKinney says she went through every possible cause for the flames in both locations but nothing was adding up.

“I always make sure things are turned off, things are unplugged, lights are turned off,” said McKinney. “When I knew that I went through my routine, I knew that it couldn’t have been me.”

McKinney says she believes she and her businesses were targeted.

“It will be a long time before we will be able to sit here and not have the emotions that I feel behind what happened,” said McKinney.

The Little Rock Fire Department says they are now conducting an investigation for both fires.

McKinney says until she had concrete answers all she can do is focus on moving forward.

The West Little Rock location suffered minor damage in the kitchen. McKinney says that location should be up and running in the next couple of weeks.

The location on Commerce, she says could be months and maybe even years before it is rebuilt.