Little Rock businesses damaged amidst protest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Night three of protesting is now marked by damaged buildings and graffiti visible throughout downtown Little Rock.

If you stand outside the Arkansas Pharmacist Association you can still smell the fire that was set late Monday night, but like many other buildings in the area, this isn’t the first day they’ve been left cleaning up.

“The second night they came back and damaged the glass even further on this building,” said John Vinson, CEO of Arkansas Pharmacist Association.

Vinson with the Arkansas Pharmacist Association showed us shattered glass and boarded up windows. The APA building is just feet from the state capitol.

“We have had damage to our building the last three nights in a row,” said Vinson.

Everything inside of the APA building is covered in ash after the building was lit on fire when the peaceful protest turned violent.

“It caused extensive damage throughout our building,” said Vinson.

The vandalism is seen for blocks, but back close to the capitol beauty begins to cover up the destruction.

“I’d rather see some color, some positivity,” said X3mex an artist.

Local artist in the area are trying to paint a new narrative.

“I think it’s important to organize instead of destroying, because if we can create something to inspire something better, then why not do that?” said X3mex.

The damage that has been done to the APA building is effecting more than just the structure.

“The damage to our building interferes with our ability to provide health care. I asked them to please consider that and to leave our building alone,” said Vinson.

We spoke with others who have businesses on this block and some are preemptively boarding up their windows in case the peaceful protest turns violent again.