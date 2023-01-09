LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the price of groceries soaring many are reevaluating their budgets, including local restaurant owners.

Taylor Fleming and her family are the owners of the Frontier Diner in Little Rock, she says her family took over the restaurant about 6 months ago and since then they’re seeing the price of food continue to rise.

“Hikes all across the board, I mean our biscuits went up in the last year by about 16 percent,” said Fleming.

Fleming says the prices have varied in food.

“Like our bacon for instance has gone up roughly 32 to 33 percent.” Fleming says as for eggs the price is also increasing, “not only doubling in price but tripling if not quadrupling which is hard.”

Darshita Desai and Swati Modasiya are the owners of Four Square Cafe and Gifts, they say they are also feeling the impact of the high food prices.

“We used to get milk for like $2 to $3 and right now it is $4 and $4.50, and eggs are usually something around $7 or $8 but now it is $14 to 15 dollars,” said Desai.

They’re looking to save money by using more than one vendor.

“One item is a little cheaper over here (vendor) and one item is a little cheaper over here (another vendor),” said Desai.

But they say it’s been hard to keep the doors open.

“Because of high prices we get less business,” said Modasiya.

Fleming says it’s not just the food that’s costing them but how it’s getting to their business.

“Fuel prices were so high there for a while that it was affecting the prices of our food and the same issues with staffing like drivers with the trucks,” said Fleming.

Fleming hopes things will level out soon but is not sure when that will be.

“Unfortunately that just leads to us having to increase our prices and play to the market,” said Fleming.