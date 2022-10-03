LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.

In a letter signed by Little Rock City Manager Bruce T. Moore on Monday, the City of Little Rock has terminated its agreement with Think Rubix, LLC to promote the planned LITFest, which was planned to take place in the city Oct. 7-9.

According to the letter, the cancellation is immediate.

“The fifteen (15) day termination notice provision is hereby voided due to violations of said contract,” Moore’s letter states.

The letter was addressed to Tristan Wilkerson, Managing Principle, Think Rubix, LLC.

It is not clear if the contract cancellation means the festival itself is canceled. Musical and entertainment acts and panel discussions were scheduled throughout the city for three days.

Calls and requests to the city have not been returned as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.