Little Rock Central High School NHS hosting online program on the life of Harriet Tubman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will be hosting an online program on the life of Harriet Tubman.

They are in partnership with Washitaw Foothills Youth Media Arts and Literacy Collective, Shelter-In-Place Virtual Film Series, Arkansas PBS, and the Arkansas Peace and justice Memorial Movement.

The presentation will feature Harriet Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson and Tina Martin Wyatt, the great-great grandniece of Tubman.

This event will happen on Sunday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. You can get the free tickets by searching “Harriet (Descendants Talk Mini-Festival)” on Eventbrite.

For more information click the file below.