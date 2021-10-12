Little Rock Central High School on precautionary lockdown

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police report that Little Rock Central High School is on a precautionary lockdown midday Tuesday.
A Little Rock Police Department spokesperson says the lockdown is due to reports of gunfire being heard outside the school.
Authorities have tapped off a crime scene on 16th and Dennison where they believe the gunshots were fired.
The Little Rock Central High School principal, Nancy Rousseau, confirmed that multiple bullets struck the school building as shots were fired.
Officers confirmed that there is no active shooter and all teachers and students are safe. Officers say the school will dismiss students shortly and parents will be able to pick students up. Buses are also en route to pick up students.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.