LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though it’s not basketball season yet, the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers just got a slam dunk.

Hibbett Sports teamed up with Nike and City Gear to present a $5,000 donation to help the team get through the season.

The donation comes thanks to the Support Her Sole Initiative which serves as a way to give back to underserved communities in Arkansas.

“So we found this school, which is a fair representation of the community, so we wanted to give back to them, $5K, to help their ladies’ basketball team out and kind of give them a push through the season,” Hibbett Sports Manager Fred Everette said.

The donation came as a surprise to the team and it’s up to them to decide what to put the money toward for the season.