LITTLE ROCK, Ark, – Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.

ASP said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker went missing around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 1800 Reservoir Road in Little Rock.

Melvin is 4 feet 6 inches and was last seen wearing a red and black camo jacket and black pants.

Anyone who sees Melvin is asked to call 911 or the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.