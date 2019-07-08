Little Rock church damaged in burglary, police catch suspect inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man is jailed after police say he was found inside a church where multiple windows had been broken out.

Aquintiss Miller, 21, is charged him with felony commercial burglary and felony criminal mischief in the Sunday evening incident at Second Baptist Church on John Barrow Road.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:30 in response to a burglar alarm.

A Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) report states that a witness told officers they saw the suspect throwing a baseball at one of the windows. Police say Miller was found standing inside the church where a glass door had been broken out. Officers noted several other windows and glass doors had also been broken out. The report also lists damage to three flat screen televisions. The damage amount totaled about $11,000.

The LRPD report also states that Miller told officers that he did all the damage and quotes him as telling officers “If I can’t be good then I’ll be bad. Place me in handcuffs and arrest me.”