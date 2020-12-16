Little Rock city attorney asks board to delay vote on police chief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock city attorney has asked the city’s Board of Directors to hold off on a planned vote of no confidence for the city’s police chief.

Board director Lance Hines had planned to bring an item to Tuesday evening’s meeting to express concern over the continued service of LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey.

In a memo released Tuesday afternoon, city attorney Thomas Carpenter cites the need for the delay to be “developments in litigation matters that involve the Little Rock Police Department.”

Carpenter cited pending litigation involving Humphrey and members of his command staff that were brought by current and former employees.

BREAKING: City Attorney just asked Board of Directors to pull vote of no confidence in LR Police Chief from tonight's agenda. He in part cites pending lawsuits involving the Chief saying it could set the city up for legal consequences down the line

He also noted that Humphrey had also sued city employees. The attorney noted that earlier versions of that lawsuit were directed at the city employees as individuals, but the chief’s counsel recently updated it to be directed at the offices held by the employees.

Carpenter said this change will impact how his office handles the case. He also cited a weekend article in the Washington Post that claimed that Arkansas lawyer Chris Burks, who represents some of the officers suing Humphrey, gave untruthful information to a reporter in connection with a story involving text messages discussing Plummer.

“The problem is quite complicated. There are other facts that need to be considered. The point is, such careful consideration will not occur before the meeting tonight,” Carpenter concludes. “To that end, I ask that you pull this matter down for action at tonight’s Regular Meeting.”

This is a developing story.