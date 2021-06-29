Little Rock City Board of Directors approve sending 1% sales tax proposal to voters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock City Board of Directors voted Tuesday to allow the residents of Little Rock to vote in September to approve or deny the proposed sales tax plan in a special election.

At Tuesday’s meeting, members of the board finally decided to approve a spending plan.

#HappeningNow – The Little Rock City Board of Directors will vote today on a resolution outlining the spending plan of the 1% sales tax headed to voters in September. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/qg7Z0qtz1P — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) June 29, 2021

In the latest version, $530 million over the course of 10 years will be split among things like general park improvements and maintenance, construction of a new fire station in west Little Rock, and infrastructure improvements.

In a 6 to 4 vote, the resolution that laid out the spending plan for the 1% sales tax had been approved.

The resolution went through a series of changes before directors agreed on this one, but the final decision on approving the sales tax, and the spending plan, is now in the hands of voters.

The outlining of spending won’t be in its entirety on the ballot, so voters will have to make sure they take a look at the resolution before the special election in September.

Residents will be able to vote to approve or deny the sales tax on September 14th in a special election.