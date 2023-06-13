LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A strict new curfew for minors in the city of Little Rock was approved by the City Board Tuesday night and will go into effect immediately.

This is specifically for the entertainment districts and city parks.

There were plenty of mixed reactions from people in the community and even on the board.

“It definitely should deter the trouble,” community member Zachery Nellums said.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea, I don’t,” Ward 2 Little Rock City Board Member Ken Richardson said.

There are two sides of the street when it comes to the new curfew now in place for minors.

“Not against it conceptually, but the time from that standpoint is illogical and doesn’t match the reality of our city,” Ward 9 Little Rock City Board Member Antwan Phillips.

“if it deters or keeps people the young people out, the knuckleheads that like to tear up stuff and makes things hard for people to come out and just want to enjoy themselves,” Nellums said.

In a Little Rock City Board meeting Tuesday, they passed a curfew for minors, Sunday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entertainment districts and city parks.

Board members said this is to ensure the safety of minors from being victims of crime or committing crimes in areas where alcoholic beverages are permitted.

“Theoretically having a curfew does make sense for people under the age of 18, makes sense, but the time doesn’t make sense,” Phillips said.

“I honestly really agree with the curfew because, as someone who is really active in the club scene community here in Little Rock, there is a lot of people using fake IDs, lying about their ages, and getting into situations where it could potentially be dangerous,” community member Olivia Rodriguez said.

There are exceptions like work permits, or if the minor is accompanied by an adult.

Regardless, both parties want one thing, for Little Rock to be a safe and fun community for all.

“It clears out the riffraff out of this area and we can come down and enjoy it as adults and not have to worry about people doing crazy things,” Nellums said.

“We also don’t need the crime and all of the problems that are happening because of some of the people that are committing crimes downtown in the river market area but I do not think we met in the middle,” Phillips said.

At the board meeting, the board voted to enact it immediately with the times set.

They also discussed, if this is not something that is working out, they are willing to reconvene in about a month to look over it again.